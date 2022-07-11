Chicago Med season 8 spoilers: Marlyne Barrett signs new deal to return

With Chicago Med season 8 filming poised to begin soon, it’s a thrill to know we will still have Marlyne Barrett in the cast.

According to a new report from Deadline, the original cast member has inked a multi-year pact to continue playing the role of Nurse Maggie Lockwood. Barrett’s deal expired at a different time than some of the other original cast members like Oliver Platt and Brian Tee, which meant her period of negotiation was also a little bit different.

Is this multi-year part of the equation evidence that Chicago Med will get a season 9? It is probably too early to tell for sure, but there is reason to have hope. NBC routinely dominates Wednesday nights with this lineup of One Chicago favorites, and we continue to think that they are going to lean into them as much as they possibly can. These shows have a lot left in the tank, even if Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD are not renewed beyond the upcoming season.

For now, it just makes a lot of sense to lock in Barrett since you have to keep as many longtime cast members as you possibly can. Just remember for a moment here that the show has lost a number of other performers over the years including Colin Donnell, Yaya DaCosta, and Torrey DeVitto. They need to retain some of the other ones that they have for as long of a span possible.

Like the other shows in the franchise, you can expect to see Chicago Med season 8 come on the air starting on Wednesday, September 21. Fingers crossed that we get some sort of epic crossover in the reasonably-near future!

What do you want to see now from Marlyne Barrett moving into Chicago Med season 8?

Are you simply just excited that the show is coming back this fall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

