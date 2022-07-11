Ted Lasso season 3 video: Jason Sudeikis, cast explain show success

As we all wait for the launch of Ted Lasso season 3, isn’t it nice to have something new to watch today?

If you look below, you can see a lengthy segment from last night’s 60 Minutes working to explain the phenomenon that is this show. A lot of people attribute it to the global health crisis, and of course it is fair to link the two to some degree. People needed an escape, and this show helps to offer that. However, at the same time it also contains messages that are important at any time; this is one of the reasons why Hannah Waddingham believes that it would have succeeded almost no matter when it came on the air, and the timing in this particular instance was just one individual factor. This is a show about humanity, and about being good to one another.

This video also features Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and many other actors on the show both on set and in interviews talking about what makes it so special. There are some stories that diehard fans have known about for a while, including that Brett Goldstein submitted himself in an audition for Roy Kent after previously writing for the character. Yet, watching everyone talk about it is still so endearing, and we do think that there’s a real love that everyone still has for the material. We say that knowing full well that it is far more popular than anyone probably expected. Even the Richmond community has become a tourist destination in real life, with fans showing up and taking photos of the locations.

There isn’t too much in here about a premiere date or the long-term future, so those are things you’ll have to wait around for. In general, we do anticipate that Ted Lasso season 3 is going to offer closure for everything we’ve seen so far. There may or may not be a season, but we’re grateful for the journey so far every step of the way.

Related – Get more chatter on a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date now

What do you most want to see on Ted Lasso season 3 when the show premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







