The Resident season 6: Andrew McCarthy officially promoted

While this news has been expected for a good while, it is now official: Andrew McCarthy will be a series regular on The Resident season 6.

According to a new report from Deadline, the promotion is now 100% official for the legendary eighties icon. It’s something that was teased back when he was first announced as an important part of season 5, and now we can move forward with confidence that Dr. Ian Sullivan will be a major part of the story.

Ian Sullivan first showed up in town last season after his daughter Cade (Kaley Ronayne) fell on hard times. Soon after that, it was clear that the two had a difficult relationship. Ian was so focused on his own career and also crafting the perfect image of himself — it left Cade in a position where she had to take care of herself. She grew up jaded from the very start because of that, and this is before her history with the mob and everything that put her life in danger.

We suppose now in season 6, there are going to be opportunities to get to know Ian a little bit better, both in terms of his daughter and also what separates the two. We also just think that there’s a lot of nostalgia will be associated with Andrew being on the show full-time. Over the past few years, the actor has become more well-known as a television director; we especially hold fond memories of everything that he did on The Blacklist.

Season 6 of The Resident is going to be premiering a little bit later this fall; hopefully, there will be previews and some other great stuff to share in the near future.

