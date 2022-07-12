Irma Vep season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before the finale

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Irma Vep season 1 episode 7 next week? There are many things we could dive into … so where do we start? The most natural place is simply stating that we are getting close to the end of the road here.

For those who have not heard, from the start this was planned to be an eight-episode limited series. Next week’s episode, titled “The Spectre,” will carry over directly into the finale. We’ve already seen that the entire production around Mira has been nothing short of a mess, and that’s probably going to be the way things are for at least a little while longer. Will there be a happy ending, or at least closure after all of this? These are some of the things that, for now, you should be wondering about.

More so than the state of the film or just Mira’s own personal well-being, we hope that the remainder of Irma Vep is able to capture the humor and charm that we’ve seen so far. It is one of the best satires of the entire movie business that we’ve seen, mostly in that it really mimics some of the minutiae and craziness that can come along with being an A-list star. Mira is someone who everyone wants something out of and because of that, she rarely is ever to get a moment of peace on her own.

Could we see more of Mira down the road in a season 2? We’re not counting on that, though we know that HBO has a real history of having a limited series turn into something more. With that in mind, we really can’t be that surprised by almost any outcome.

