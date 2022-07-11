Magnum PI season 5: A look inside the production timeline

As so many of us now know and can properly celebrate, a Magnum PI season 5 is officially coming to NBC! We’re more than a week removed from the revival and now, we have to move forward to the next order of business: The long wait for it to come on the air. We’d obviously love to see it sooner rather than later, but it is not on the network’s fall schedule. With that in mind, it feels easy to assume that we’re getting the show within the first few months of 2023.

So what’s one of the reasons why we’re not getting new episodes sooner? Much of it has to do with the production timeline, which was understandably pushed back after the initial cancellation. Remember here that CBS canceled Magnum PI back in May, and it was saved minutes before the start of July. That means that the process is several weeks behind where it typically is. You don’t want to rush a show back into production until everything is lined up and the scripts are 100% in order. There’s so much work that has to be done before cameras can start to roll.

As for how long production goes, a lot of that could depend on whether the two seasons of ten episodes are filmed either back to back or in a short period of time from each other. It would make some sense for that to happen, mostly because you could have a similar sort of filming window (at least in terms of length) to what we have seen in the past. Rest assured, though, that once filming does kick off, we will see the cast and crew working on it for most of the rest of the year.

It will most likely be a unique experience for everyone filming season 5, as there’s a chance that most (if not all) of it will be in the can prior to its premiere on NBC. That means the cast may have more to hype up, and it’s certainly not an experience that anyone has had in the past.

