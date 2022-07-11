NCIS season 20: First day of filming coming this week!

We know that we have to wait until September to see NCIS season 20 on CBS, but good news is coming out behind the scenes!

In a new post on Twitter (see below), Jimmy Palmer himself in Brian Dietzen confirmed that production on the latest batch of episodes for the CBS show is going to kick off on Thursday. That means you don’t have to wait to get at least some teases from behind the scenes … even if we are not anticipating anything major.

Go ahead and watch our NCIS season 19 finale review right now! If you look below, you can see everything that we thought about this particular episode and what transpired. Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more insight on all things TV.

If you remember, season 19 ended on a pretty dramatic cliffhanger with Alden Parker (Gary Cole) being taken out of town by his ex-wife Vivian. However, we also learned that Vivian is working with someone else, and could have ties to the mysterious Big Bad otherwise known as the Raven. Who is this exactly? What do they want? These are things we still need answers to.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Beyond just this, we are also hoping that the NCIS premiere is going to give us at least a little more fun stuff for Palmer alongside Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), now that the two characters are officially together. There was something brewing in the weeks before they partnered up and now, the show can actually explore a romantic subplot in a way they rarely have before. In the past, a lot of these situations were off-screen and we never had a chance to really see them.

Related – Could the NCIS season 20 premiere contain some sort of cliffhanger?

What do you most want to see from NCIS season 20 when the premiere arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







