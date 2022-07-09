NCIS season 20 premiere: Could it end with another cliffhanger?

As so many of us know at this point, we are entering NCIS season 20 with one of the biggest cliffhangers we’ve seen in a while. Alden Parker is being taken out of town by his ex-wife Vivian, completely unaware of the fact that she is in communication with someone who could very well be the Big Bad the Raven. He is not in a good position here at all, and through this premiere, we’ll have to wait and see if he can be saved.

For the time being, though, here’s the other question that is on our mind: Will Parker be saved during the premiere? There is a case to be made for this being a storyline that lingers for at least another episode.

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that NCIS kicked off last season with a four-part story arc that led to Mark Harmon’s exit. We do think they’re not opposed to doing these larger stories here and there. With that being said, we also don’t think the writers are going to do the same thing every single year.

We do think there’s a chance there won’t be 100% closure to the Raven storyline in the premiere, but we also feel like Parker will be safe and sound by the episode’s end. Instead, of doing a multi-part story from the get-go in season 20, our current feeling is that there will just be episodes on this subject sprinkled throughout and we’ll get back to a familiar case-of-the-week format a little sooner than season 19. The Gibbs arc was special, mostly because it’s not often you lose the iconic star of your show as a full-time cast member.

The premiere does feel too early to wrap up the Raven story, though; we at least know that Teri Polo is set to recur next season as Vivian.

What do you think we’re going to see on the NCIS season 20 premiere?

Do you believe there’s a chance we will end with another cliffhanger? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates throughout the season. (Photo: CBS.)

