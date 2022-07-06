NCIS season 20: Is Wilmer Valderrama hinting at something?

Is something coming for Wilmer Valderrama on either NCIS season 20 or the larger show universe? There are some reasons to wonder that.

Over the past 24 hours, the actor posted on his Instagram Stories, a behind-the-scenes interview featuring himself and Vanessa Lachey from NCIS: Hawaii, seemingly back when they were filming the crossover earlier this year. Why would he do that now? There’s something to consider here…

We should note, of course, that there is nothing altogether concrete on anything when it comes to another crossover between the flagship show and Hawaii. However, we recently posted a story suggesting that Torres could be appearing on the spin-off show early on in season 2. Vanessa Lachey recently hinted at something on Instagram (see below), and we know that “TNT” is the nickname for her character Jane Tennant alongside Nick Torres.

Given NCIS: Hawaii has already started to production, it’s easy to speculate that Wilmer filmed something there before enjoying the remainder of his summer break. (NCIS starts up on season 20 later this summer.) If that is the case, we anticipate this crossover could just be exclusive to the Hawaii show — there could still be a larger crossover down the road, but we know that these are really tough to put together when the two shows are filming at the same exact time. It’s one of the reasons why the last one only involved a handful of characters.

What do you most want to see from Wilmer Valderrama on NCIS season 20?

Do you think we could be getting another Hawaii crossover? Share right now! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other great updates. (Photo: CBS.)

