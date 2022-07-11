Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 promo: Does Deran get shot?

Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 is set to come on TNT this weekend — do you want to get a better sense of what’s ahead?

If you look below, you can get a good sense of what lies ahead within “Incognito,” an episode that 100% feels anything but under the radar. In the aftermath of the big heist, things are about to become SO much more dangerous for the Cody Boys, and across multiple fronts.

Be sure to watch our new Animal Kingdom video! If you look below, you can see everything we thought about this particular installment from top to bottom. Once you do that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay informed on what’s coming over the rest of the season.

First and foremost, we gotta talk here about the fact that Craig’s son Nick has been kidnapped! This is a pretty horrible thing to think about, especially since the kid is still so young and is one of the only innocent people still in this world. We do think his brothers and J will do their best to help him after the fact; as a matter of fact, Deran could end up taking a bullet! Will he survive? We’re optimistic, especially since we don’t think the writers would eliminate a main character at this point.

What we absolutely do wonder here is whether or not we’re going to be seeing Deran look at this shooting and understand further that he doesn’t want to be in this life anymore. It’s a terrible spot for him and his future and at a certain point, the Cody’s all have to consider a much different endgame for themselves. Why wouldn’t they want to stick things out here?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7?

Is there any one thing you most want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







