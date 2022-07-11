Stargirl season 3 trailer: Can Courtney turn villains into heroes?

Now that we know that the Stargirl season 3 premiere is coming to The CW this August, isn’t this the perfect time to get excited?

Based on the new trailer below courtesy of the network, we’re going to be in for a fun season — and also one where there are some interesting stories and themes at the center of it. On so many superhero shows you get the classic battle between good and evil; however, Courtney Whitmore isn’t willing to accept the idea that some people are purely bad. She wants to try and turn some people good; there is already an effort being put in here when it comes to Cindy, and there could be more characters who find themselves in this spot at some point.

Beyond Courtney’s efforts here, the other big change for the new season is the clear presence of Joel McHale as Starman. The former Community star will be a series regular this time around, and he will do his best to help Courtney train and better understand what she can do. We do think there is still more to his appearance than meets the eye, but getting an actor like McHale around does more or less guarantee that there is going to be more comedy on the show.

Given that Superman & Lois and The Flash are not going to be premiering until we get around to 2023, it makes the appearance of Stargirl on the schedule all the more important. We all need a little bit of superhero action here and there, right? This show allows us that opportunity, plus still a story that feels aspirational and different from what we tend to get elsewhere. We just hope there’s a season 4 here and this show isn’t going to be a casualty like so many others on The CW.

