The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: When can we expect it?

We’re thrilled to know that The Gilded Age season 2 is currently in production and yet, we still find ourselves wanting more.

In particular, let’s pose the following question: When in the world is the show going to be back on the air. Is it really possible that it will return in January or February of 2023?

We know that in some ways, it’s hard to believe that. There are so many shows out there at this point that take far longer than a year to be back on TV after a finale and with that in mind, it’s easy to think that we’d be stuck waiting until spring or summer.

Yet, we’re not sure that will be the case here. Since filming did start back in May, the production should be wrapped before the end of the year and there could be an opportunity for it to start back this winter. Julian Fellowes’ previous series in Downton Abbey was able to put a new season on the air every single year and for the time being, we tend to think that we’re going to see something similar play out here.

If The Gilded Age does return in January or February, we feel like we’ll hear more news on it by around November. One of the things that really benefits it at this point is that HBO does not program this show on Sunday nights. Because it airs on Mondays, they don’t have to wait for a timeslot to open up like they would with some of their other shows. It can basically come out when it is ready.

Story-wise, we don’t think that there are going to be any huge changes between season 1 and season 2. This is really just going to serve as a chance to elevate some of the stories (and the wealth!) from what we saw the first time around.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Gilded Age

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







