The Boys season 4 spoilers: What lies ahead for Mother’s Milk?

While Laz Alonso’s character of Mother’s Milk may not always generate headlines on The Boys, he is absolutely one of the best. He’s really the heart of the show in a way, a caring dad who wants to make the world a little safer … while also getting revenge on the Supe responsibility for a personal tragedy.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

With Soldier Boy off frozen again, we have to assume that this part of the character’s story is in the past, at least for the time being. Still, there’s a lot of story that could be coming for him in season 4, especially with The Boys as an organization now getting another member!

Watch our full review now for The Boys season 3 finale! In it, you can see our thoughts on Homelander, Maeve, and a number of the top moments. After you do that, be sure also to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more discussions moving forward.

At the end of the season 3 finale, Starlight a.k.a. Annie decided to formally join the group and with that, Mother’s Milk suddenly has another person to work with. As Alonso himself points out to Insider, this gives his character a natural partner that he never 100% had before:

“I’m so happy that she [joined] because you always have Frenchie and Kimiko, you have Butcher and Hughie, and Mother’s Milk was always kind of a floater … Now that she’s there, everybody can kind of pair up and have their wingman and wingwoman, so to speak.”

These two already showed in season 3 episode 6 that they work really well together, so why not cross our fingers and hope for more of that down the road? It would definitely suit this show really well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see from Mother’s Milk moving into The Boys season 4?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







