Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4: More on Charles’ past

Are you ready to check out Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4? We absolutely hope so! This episode will debut on Hulu tonight at midnight (9:00 p.m. Pacific), and we’re assuming that there is a lot that we’re going to learn across the board.

For Steve Martin’s character of Charles, it looks in particular like there is something that could surprise a lot of people.

Per the official synopsis that has been put out already for this episode courtesy of Hulu, Mabel and Oliver are going to discover that their friend has a secret musical past: He actually had a hit song in Germany! On the surface, it feels like this is just going to be some gag that allow us all to see Martin sing on the show … but we tend to think the truth is probably a big more complicated.

What we would advise you of at the moment is rather simple: Every single thing about this show is intentional in a way. There are only so many episodes a season, and we don’t think the show would spend longer than a couple of minutes on something were it be completely irrelevant later on down the road. Whatever happens here is going to be important within the long-term path of the story, and we wonder if this little nugget about Charles will be tied to the main story in a way that genuinely shocks people. After all, we’ve got that in a way already with his father being tied to Leonora in some way. Charles’ past in particular could be key to unlocking the full picture.

