The Bachelorette spoilers: How will Gabby, Rachel’s dates work?

We certainly know that entering Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, there are absolutely a number of questions. Take, how there will be time to fit in so many relationships within two hours. Or, how the structure of the dates is going to work.

For the sake of this article, let’s comb through the latter a little bit since there is a lot of fascinating ways the producers could do that. Do you send both Gabby and Rachel out for dates together with many of the guys? Or, do you split them up for the majority of the season? It doesn’t seem like there is a clear answer, based on what host Jesse Palmer had to say to Variety in a recent interview:

It’s a constant ebb and flow, to be honest. There are times throughout the season that their journeys are sort of intertwined and they’re doing things together. And then there are times where they both separate and go on their own. But they are constantly always there for each other, and I think a big thing that people are going to see is that support for each other, and how they’re able to help each other throughout this whole thing.

We think the producers may be trying to just create more organic experiences — if some one-on-one dates are actually double-dates, maybe that makes the conversations a little bit less forced. Meanwhile, in the early going it’s probably good for the men to be around both women as much as possible. Some may have their preferences, but that could change over time. Meanwhile, we don’t want to see either woman get shortchanged time because the producers are prioritizing their co-star. We would think they will be together a lot early on, but start to separate more closer to the end as relationships become more serious.

How do you think we’re going to see things work for Gabby and Rachel on The Bachelorette, especially in terms of their dates?

