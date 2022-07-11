In the Dark season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The trial continues…

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about In the Dark season 4 episode 6? Well, we should note for starters that it picks up where tonight’s episode leaves off. The trial of Murphy Mason is a two-parter for a reason: There is so much that needs to be unpacked here. This is a culmination of a lot of what we’ve seen so far, even if we know there is more coming on the other side.

Is there any chance that Murphy will find eventual happiness? If you were to just look at the full In the Dark season 4 episode 6 synopsis below, it’d be easy for you to assume that the answer here is a pretty-clear no:

“The Trial of Murphy Mason, Part Two” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) faces two equally-concerning outcomes as her trial continues. Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#413). Original airdate 07/18/2022.

One thing that is rather interesting upon looking at said synopsis is the fact that this is labeled as #413. What this means is that this episode was actually the final one to be filmed, and it is being aired in a different order than it was shot. There’s no clear answer as to why the producers would do that, but it’s a fun little Easter egg to think about as we get closer to the airdate here.

No matter what the final verdict is here, we think that this season (and series) is designed so that the final episodes could put Murphy on a somewhat different path. We tend to think that there are more twists coming; it is just a matter of when we see them.

