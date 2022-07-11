Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Liz needs answers

Next week on The CW you’re going to have a chance to check out Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 6 — want to get more news all about it?

The first thing that we should go ahead and mention is the title for this episode: “Kiss from a Rose.” Doesn’t that sound romantic? In theory, sure, but we tend to think that the reality of what lies ahead here is a little bit more complicated. This is an installment where you are going to see Liz desperately need some help while Bonnie looks towards Max. There are so many forces at work in the town now, and as we get closer and closer to the finale, you better be prepared to see things escalate further.

Want to get a few more details in advance on the story to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 6 synopsis:

POWERLESS- Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Shivani (guest star Rekha Sharma) for help finding scientific answers while Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cirpes) looks to Max (Nathan Dean) for protection. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) deal with the fallout of their actions. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Steve Stringer (406). Original Airdate 7/18/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Does anyone else think that the fallout for Kyle and Isobel is going to last a little more than just one episode? We don’t think something like that could be glossed over or rushed…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 6?

