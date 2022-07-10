Dark Winds season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A life-changing finale

Next week on AMC we’re going to be seeing Dark Winds season 1 episode 6 arrive, and it is fair to say this one is critical. We are, after all, talking about the all-important finale here! Whatever happens in this episode could bring some necessary closure to the central mystery, but also alter many of the main characters forever. They’ve all faced a harrowing mystery from the very start here and in the process, learned to understand buried secrets and how they come to be.

For a few more details about this finale, go ahead and check out the Dark Winds season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Leaphorn, Chee, and Manuelito descend on the hiding place of the Buffalo Society, only to be confronted with hard decisions that could change the outcome of the rest of their lives.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the very end of everything here? That is a fairly complicated question to answer. We know that there is going to be a season 2 coming, but it is based on a different book. With that in mind, we expect that most of the main stories from season 1 are going to be tied up but with that being said, there is enough still opened to be explored down the road. For the time being, we’d really consider to this be as much of a “best of both worlds” situation.

Of course, what we’ve seen so far has only raised the expectations for Dark Winds the rest of the way. This show has done a fantastic job of showing reservation life, plus also the challenges that the Navajo Police encounter while working to do their job. They are understaffed, underfunded, and that’s without even getting into the complicated relationships that exist between them and the federal government.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Dark Winds right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dark Winds season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you 100% don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







