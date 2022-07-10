Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, July 10?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We know there’s going to be a big demand for it this week more than many others.

Why is this? It has a lot to do with the announced resignation of Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister over the past several days. Oliver has presented several segments on British politics in the past, and we legitimately think that a lot of viewers out there learned more about the subject from his show than history class.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Why can’t Oliver get the rest of his staff back in the office and give us a new show? Well, the simple answer is that the world doesn’t work that way. The schedule for this show is set far in advance, and often the assumption is that there’s less newsworthy stuff that happens in the summer. Unfortunately, sometimes that turns out to not be true and there’s been a lot of big stuff over the past couple of weeks.

Beyond the Boris Johnson situation, there’s another situation involving the Georgia Guidestones that a lot of people would probably want to hear Oliver talk about. Not too long ago, he did a web exclusive video talking about the structure and some of the controversies associated with them. If you didn’t know, someone recently blew up a part of it. We’re actually curious to see how he would address that, given that a lot of people question the timing of it given his recent segment. Also, this is not a subject that he originally talked about on the show itself; in theory, that means that the web exclusive drew a little less attention than some of the segments that he does on the HBO show itself.

Hopefully, we’re going to get some more of the show soon enough…

