Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Is Craig’s son in trouble?

Next week on TNT you’re going to get a chance to see Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7, and we hope you’re prepared for a lot of carnage.

So what’s at the center of said carnage? Think in terms of Craig’s son Nick, who could end up in grave danger. That is something that we saw teased in some promos at the start of the season and now, that big moment is going to be here. The Cody Boys are a family and just on the basis of that alone, we’re going to see all of them band together in order to save the day.

Below, go ahead and check out the full Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 7 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Pope prepares to see an old friend; Craig needs Deran’s help when Nick’s in trouble.

So who exactly is Pope’s “old friend”? We tend to think that it is his old girlfriend Amy, who he called at the end of tonight’s new episode. This is clearly a guy who wants to move forward in his life and he see this as an opportunity to do just that. Unfortunately, he is also very-much unaware of the fact that Detective Thompson is getting closer and closer to having some serious dirt on him. There’s a real sadness to all of this in that he’s finally getting close to being free of Smurf’s shadow and yet, his past is about to come back to bite him in a huge way.

