The Orville season 3 episode 7 promo: Eliza Taylor’s big episode!

Are you excited to see The Orville season 3 episode 7 on Hulu this coming Wednesday? We know there’s a lot to be excited for.

So where do we begin here? A lot of it starts with guest stars in this case, and we’ve got two here in Eliza Taylor and Christopher Larkin. The two alum from The 100 will have some sort of role to play over the course of this episode, which carries with it the title of “From Unknown Graves.” We remember that back when production was ongoing Taylor was getting some sort of plaster mold done, and it makes us think that she is playing some sort of alien. This could be a really fun role for her!

Star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane recently posted the promo below from this episode, and this immediately makes us think that we’re going to be in for a really interesting hour. While there are no major spoilers in here, it does feel like the Kaylon are front and center. Could Isaac serve as an intermediary of sorts? That makes at least some sense, given that he knows the crew of the Orville and understands their intentions. However, at the same exact time we also recognize that the Kaylon are rather relentless, and are not an easy foe to contend with.

In general, we anticipate that a pretty exciting episode is right around the corner and we’re stoked to see what happens here. Of course, we’re also nervous about the idea that there are only four episodes left in the season. That means that we only have a small handful of adventures to experience and then, we’re facing a super-uncertain future. What we at least love is that the entire writing staff seemed to put their all into making these stories a reality and they held nothing back. All of them have been unique in their own way, and we’re sure this one will be no exception.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Orville right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to The Orville season 3 episode 7?

Next week, it’s an all-new episode of The Orville: New Horizons! Featuring guest stars Eliza Taylor and Christopher Larkin of #The100! #theorville #TheOrvilleNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/z631J4LIQr — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 9, 2022

