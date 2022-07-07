The Orville season 3 episode 7 preview: ‘From Unknown Graves’

Are you ready to dive into The Orville season 3 episode 7 on Hulu already? Next week’s episode is titled “From Unknown Graves” and just on the basis of that alone, it could send a certain chill down your spine.

For those wanting a little more insight on the title in particular, we assume that this is a reference to the poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow titled “The Witnesses,” one that has some powerful messaging about freedom. The poet considered himself an abolitionist … but how would all of this be tied to this show? Is it? We certainly wonder if our take on this is off-base, since it certainly is possible.

So what are you going to see throughout? We of course wonder already whether Gordon will still be reeling from his latest story regarding Laura. This is a guy who now has all of the knowledge of this life that he was forced to leave behind, even if he doesn’t have the experiences himself. He recognizes his duty, and our fear for him now is mostly that he’ll struggle to move forward due to all of this information that is bouncing around in his head.

The hardest thing to accept right now is simply that there are only four episodes to go this season, and we tend to think there’s a LOT of story that could still be addressed or explored. This is without even knowing if there is going to be a season 4. Do we think that there’s a desire for it among fans? Sure, and there is a sizable audience that is out there. The large mystery here is simply whether that audience is enough to offset the fact that this is not a cheap show to make.

