Is Endeavour new tonight on PBS? If you come into this piece wondering about that, we’re happy to lend a helping hand!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that the news that we’ve got is altogether positive. The British important is unfortunately not going to be back with a new episode tonight and instead, you are left wondering just when we will see the remainder of the story will play out.

The good news is that we absolutely know that more is coming, as the series has been renewed for a season 9. Unfortunately, the reverse of this is that it will be the final batch of episodes. There are three more “films” left (as the producers call them instead of episodes), and we tend to think that those will serve as a highlight reel of sorts. There should be a lot of fascinating mysteries and chances to reflect on some of your favorite characters. We are grateful for the opportunity that this show has to go out on its own terms, especially since there are so many series that don’t have that chance at all. We live in an era at this point where cancellations run pretty rampant and in general, we’ve come to expect them.

We do hope that by the end of the year, we will get a slightly better sense of what is going to be coming up next. Unfortunately, we don’t expect any of these episodes to premiere on PBS until the middle of next year. They will likely come out earlier on ITV in the UK, largely because that has been the custom for the past several years. Since there are a lot of American shows we tend to get a good bit earlier than our friends in Great Britain, we don’t mind the rules being reversed every now and then.

