Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Replacement nominee debate (day 5)

In the wake of the first Power of Veto Competition in Big Brother 24, there was room for some things to be shaken up a little.

Did that happen? Sure, but maybe not in the way that everyone would want. For those who missed it, Michael won the Veto and that in itself was a cause for celebration. He needed it! We’re talking here about a really likable underdog and someone who genuinely loves the game. Him channeling Janelle before the Veto was also super-endearing.

As for the hours that followed the Veto, Daniel found himself facing a really tough decision. What do you do in this situation? How do you make sure that you target the right person? He oscillated between Indy and Taylor for some of the night, but Alyssa and Paloma in particular pushed hard for Taylor — with the latter insisting on it and spinning around the house about it after the fact.

The situation with Taylor as a houseguest is super-frustrating for so many reasons, mostly because it’s hard to really pinpoint what she’s done wrong. Paloma has tried to claim that she’s not enough of a “girls’ girl” and that’s a problem, but Paloma is also working with some of the guys! It seemed to be an issue from the start for whatever reason that she was in pageants, and maybe there’s some prevailing concern that she can’t be controlled and that’s a cause of what we are seeing. The reason why Paloma would want to keep Indy is because she’s easier to control.

We do think, by the way, that Paloma feels like she’s running the house — yet, she’s also so blatantly transparent in what she’s doing that it’s going to bite her down the road. Everyone is just indulging her right now because nobody wants to be the first person out of the game.

As of right now, Taylor will be the replacement nominee — but we’ll see where things go.

