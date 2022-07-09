Snowfall season 6 premiere date: The realistic timeline on FX

We wish we could pull a Snowfall season 6 premiere date out of thin air right now — honestly, we do! With the way that season 5 wrapped up, we’re about as eager for more news on the Damson Idris show as ever. We’re entering the final chapter now, and we know that Franklin Saint is starting with more or less nothing. With that being said, though, it’s hard to envision him sitting around and accepting things as they are. This world is going to get crazy, and you better plan for it accordingly.

So with that in mind, when can you also plan for the show to premiere? Is there something more to dive into on this subject? We certainly think so…

The first thing we gotta note here is that until we get a lot of behind-the-scenes teases on production, we have a hard time thinking that it’s coming soon — not that we really expected that. Perhaps more so than almost any other show since the start of the global health crisis, there’s been consistency here. Both season 4 and season 5 premiered in February.

With that in mind, we tend to think it’s a realistic estimate to say that season 5 is also probably coming in this same month. There’s not a lot of a reason to deviate from this if you are FX, so long as the episodes are ready. The only thing that could theoretically change is how hard you push some of the stories ahead! Given that this is the final season, we imagine that there’s probably going to be more demand than ever to see what’s next — and they will want to hype it further, as well.

