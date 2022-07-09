Snowpiercer season 4 premiere date: What’s a realistic estimate?

If you find yourself eager to get some Snowpiercer season 4 premiere date news, we assume you are far from alone. There is a lot to both be excited and nervous about based on where things stand right now.

We suppose the first thing that we should do here is get the bad news out of the way, if you haven’t heard about it already: Season 4 is going to be the final one on TNT. This network is largely getting out of the scripted-content business, which is a real shame given that at one point, they were really a standby in this department. With Animal Kingdom ending later this year, Snowpiercer is really one of the last big shows that they have.

For those wanting an update on production, filming for the final chapter has been going on for a while now, with the plan being for it to wrap up a little later this summer. After that, the next few months will probably be spent perfecting the episodes — even if TNT wants to get away from scripted TV, we do think they’re going to make an effort to deliver a great product in the end here. The producers have spent a lot of time building up the story of Layton and others and they will want to pay that off.

Based on the past two seasons, the realistic timetable here is January. Unless the network really wants to rush the premiere along, we think the final season will arrive in roughly the same window we’ve seen in the past. The big mystery is just how they will structure the episodes; will they do two-hour blocks, which they have done multiple times now with both Animal Kingdom and also the final season of Claws? Time will tell…

