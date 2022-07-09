Transplant season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Bash’s future

There are a couple of things we can say here about Transplant season 2 episode 13 over on NBC, but we should start with this: We are gearing up for the finale.

Is this the end of the season or the series? The answer to that is ultimately rather complicated. We know that in Canada, the medical drama has already been renewed for a season 3. However, it remains unclear if NBC will continue to broadcast it stateside. The show was moved over to Saturdays halfway through the season and more often than not, that’s a pretty bad sign. The only silver lining we see right now is that The CW does tend to be pretty good about acquiring Canadian series, so we’re hopeful that another network will pick season 3 up even if NBC does not move forward.

Now that we’ve spelled out some of the general uncertainty here, let’s get to the next order of business: Talking about what could be coming next. For more on that, check out the full Transplant season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

07/16/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Saturday) : With Bash’s future on the line, he and Dr. Bishop try to save each other. Mags makes a big decision about her career. June makes an unexpected commitment. Theo throws himself into a new opportunity. TV-14

We don’t think that anything in here is going to come as some sort of jaw-dropping surprise. Just remember for a moment here that every drama out there wants you to feel a sense of high stakes; nothing about this is out of the ordinary for a medical drama.

Do we think that Bash will end up getting out of the finale with some of his future intact? Most likely, given that the writers want the show to continue! However, there could still be a way for a few more twists to be thrown into the equation…

