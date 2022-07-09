Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why an early announcement matters

We’re right in the heart of the summer now, and we’re starting to think a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date announcement is coming soon. It could be any day or week now, mostly because it makes sense for Apple TV+ to kick off some promotion — even to the lightest degree.

So why release a date early? There are a myriad of different reasons for it, but it of course starts with the greatness of the series itself. This is not a series that you want to mess around with. Instead, if you’re Apple you want to take advantage of it to the fullest. That includes giving new viewers a chance to catch up and allow for multiple previews right in the heart of awards season — where, by the way, we imagine that the show is going to be featured rather prominently. It’s honestly hard to imagine anything otherwise there.

Also, in the process of getting this news out there, you may be able to get people excited for some other shows on the streaming service — which we also think matters a great deal. Even if season 3 is still filming, you probably have a good sense now when it will wrap up — meanwhile, a few of the earlier episodes are probably in at least part of the post-production stage. The groundwork is being laid for a start at some point this fall.

More so than any of the reasons we’ve listed so far, though, the #1 reason to give Ted Lasso season 3 an early announcement is simply the streaming service taking advantage of the show for press while you have it. We are reminded that there’s no guarantee of a season 4, and the last thing we’d want is to be hopeful over something that may never come to pass. Based on a lot of the quotes from the cast and crew, season 3 will at least be the last one for a little while — if Jason Sudeikis comes up with a great idea later on, we’re sure that everyone will consider bringing the series back at that point.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso

What do you think the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date will be?

Beyond that, are you hoping for an announcement soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







