Outlander season 7 filming talk and a Sam Heughan anniversay

Sure, Outlander season 7 is a good ways away from premiering, but what better time than this weekend to toast to one of its stars?

If you ever wanted a great example of how quickly time can fly, this is it. After all, today marks the nine-year anniversary of Sam Heughan being cast as Jamie Fraser. Remember where you were nine years ago? We of course know there was a lot of anticipation among book fans for how he would take on the show, especially since a lot of American viewers weren’t super-familiar with his prior work. However, he proved himself to be brilliant! Sam remains one of the most underrated leading men in TV, especially given the lack of Emmy love for his performance over the years. We hope that this changes at some point before the show concludes, but regardless of any nominations or snubs, it’s clear to anyone who watches this show how he gives his all into this performance.

Like so many other Outlander cast members, Sam is currently hard at work filming new episodes for the Starz drama. For those looking for a progress report, we know that the cast is a decent chunk into the story, but they also still have a ways to go until the halfway point of season 7. It takes a good while to film an episode of a show this quality — to be specific, Outlander films as a series of two-episode blocks. Patience and attention to detail are two of the reasons why the show is so great! Given that this is a huge, 16-episode season, Sam and the rest of the cast will be working well into next year.

We know that Starz has already announced some casting news and will likely release a few more behind-the-scenes photos here and there along the way. Unfortunately, we probably won’t see much in the way of footage until close to the end of the year, and we tend to think season 7 will premiere with at least the first eight episodes in early 2023.

What do you want to see from Sam Heughan across Outlander season 7?

