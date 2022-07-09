When Calls the Heart season 10: When we’ll see Elizabeth, Lucas wedding

Now that we know that a When Calls the Heart season 10 is happening at Hallmark Channel, it is easier to think in terms of what’s coming next. We mean this in particular when it comes to all things Elizabeth and Lucas.

At the end of the season 9 finale, we got the proposal that SO many people were hoping for. Erin Krakow and Chris McNally’s characters are now engaged and with that, we can start thinking about what a wedding could be and/or how it would play out.

Of course, we don’t think that the writers are going to start the season off with these two exchanging vows, largely because this sort of show is all about the buildup. They gave us time throughout season 9 to enjoy their relationship and with that in mind, we tend to think they will do the same leading up to a wedding. At the time of this writing, we’d be honestly surprised if we end up getting a ceremony prior to the final two episodes of the season. Could they surprise us along the way? Sure, but we think watching them figure out what they want to do for this big occasion could be fun. After all, we 100% don’t think we’re going to see the same thing here that we’ve seen on weddings in the past.

As for whether or not we’ll actually see the wedding in season 10 at all, we’re fairly optimistic about that. There’s no reason to delay that! Since you never know what the long-term future is going to hold, it would be an enormous risk to not have the wedding during season 10. The last thing we’d want is for that to be the final season and we get no real closure.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see the new season play out in full come early 2023.

