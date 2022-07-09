Grey’s Anatomy season 19: The possible Meredith, Bailey story ahead

It’s certainly true that we’ve got a long time to wait until Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premieres on ABC — for a lot of you out there, the wait is probably TOO long! The show’s not coming back until early October and in that time, there are SO many different questions worth wondering about.

Take, for example, one thing we are absolutely focusing on at the moment — the stage of things career-wise for Meredith Grey and Miranda Bailey. At the end of the season 18 finale, we saw that Ellen Pompeo’s character was begrudgingly put in a show where she needed to take over the position of Chief. It’s not necessarily something that she wanted, but she realized there weren’t many other suitable outcomes after Miranda quit the job.

Do we think that Bailey is going to be gone from the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for a long time? Hardly. For starters, there’s no evidence that Chandra Wilson is leaving the show and we wouldn’t be shocked if she turned up on Station 19 along the way. Also, we have a good feeling that Bailey will miss the job.

There’s a good chance that Miranda doesn’t come back to her old job in the immediate future, but we’d be shocked if by the end of episode 2 she wasn’t employed in some capacity. Also, we do think that Meredith would like to give the job back to her eventually since we already know this isn’t what she wants in the long-term. This is where the writing gets a little bit tricky — it’s been established that Dr. Grey wants to leave Seattle. Do you keep her in this job to ensure that doesn’t happen and if so, how long is realistic in terms of doing that? We can see this playing out for a good while, but the relationship between Meredith and Bailey is almost certain to be a big part of the season 19 premiere and beyond.

