Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 6 spoilers: House arrest!

Are you excited to get some more news when it comes to Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 6 on Starz? This installment is one that is coming in one week’s time and to the surprise of no one, there is a sense of enormous peril at the center of it.

So what’s going to happen here? Over “What Cannot Be Cured,” the title character is going to be forced to fight for her freedom in a way we haven’t seen before. When you consider everything the character goes through both in this episode and the entirety of the season, it’s a rather big miracle that she’s able to eventually become Queen in the first place.

Of course, beyond just Elizabeth’s story there is political turmoil happening in Norfolk, and we’re going to see both shifting allegiances and big surprises across the board (which is not always easy to do with a story where most already know the ending).

To get more insight, go ahead and check out the full Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Thomas’ actions have implicated Elizabeth, and whilst under house arrest, Elizabeth must clear her name as she is interrogated by the Lord Dudley. The Lord Somerset is rocked by his brother’s actions, and with Thomas in the Tower, faces the furious council and the badly shaken king who demand action. Mary comes to London to face her disgraced little sister, and Elizabeth finds herself out of favor once again as Mary comforts Edward after his ordeal.

As the rebellions reach a peak in Norfolk, Somerset sends the Lord Dudley and his sons to crush it. Elizabeth is left without Robert and the Lord Somerset is left without an ally, which the council takes full advantage of, deciding it might be time for a new Lord Protector, or perhaps, a Queen Regent instead.

There are only a few episodes left this season, so go ahead and be prepared for a LOT of drama from start to finish here!

