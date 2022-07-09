Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What’s the earliest possible date?

What is the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date going to be on Showtime? This is definitely one of the biggest TV questions out there.

Of course, we remember network executives saying in the past that the hope was to get more episodes this year. Given that the drama series isn’t starting production until next month, though, it does throw that into question. What we thought would be a fun exercise today is looking at the dates and trying to determine what the earliest day possible would be for the show, given what we know about production and also what Showtime has said in the past.

Realistically, the earliest date that would make any sense at all is Sunday, December 4. This would allow the show to do three episodes before Christmas and after that, take a little break until January. Then, it could run the rest of the episodes fairly seamlessly.

If there is one major reservation we have with this idea, it’s whether or not the show would be fully ready in time. It would be a fairly fast production turnaround, but also not unheard of given that network TV shows turn episodes around much faster than this — though to be fair, those episodes are often shorter or less ambitious.

If December 4 doesn’t work, you could look towards December 11. It would make no sense to premiere season 2 after than that, since you don’t want to promote the start of a show close to Christmas. It’s why we would say to also circle January 8. All of these dates may still be too optimistic, though — don’t be surprised if we end up getting the show back in February or March. The wishes of Showtime executives from the past may not come true here.

Rest assured, you are getting Yellowjackets season 2 no matter what — let’s just hope it lives up to the hype.

What do you think is the earliest possible Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date?

