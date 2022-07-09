Evil season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A super-weird Ted Lasso reference

Tomorrow is going to bring Evil season 3 episode 5 onto Paramount+, and we know that there’s plenty of stuff to look forward to!

Also, there’s some stuff to be repulsed by, and that is where the latest sneak peek comes into play. If you head over to TV Insider, you can see a pretty grotesque scene with Sheryl at the center of it. She is doing her best to make a good impression on her new boss, but when she walks into the office, she comes across a rather big surprise: A demon. Not only that, but a particularly gross one in the middle of some exercise. (We suppose that demons still need to do their cardio.)

In the midst of all of this weirdness, there is a lovely little Ted Lasso reference as Sheryl decided to bring in a charming little pink box of shortbread cookies — think of it has her own version of “biscuits with the boss.” Unfortunately, the demon serves as no good substitute for Rebecca here.

As for what else is happening over the course of this episode, be prepared for the trail of Sister Andrea to take center stage for a lot of it. She’s certainly come under question because of her ability to frequently see demons, and we hope that David and Kristen still find a way to properly help. Rest assured, there’s also going to be a case-of-the-week mixed in here as well, largely because Evil likes to be as ambitious as humanly possible with a lot of their stories.

Beyond getting a new episode this weekend, there’s of course a lot to be excited about in general right now; after all, we know there’s another season on the way!

What do you think is going to happen on Evil season 3 episode 5, creepy new boss aside?

