Blue Bloods season 13 premiere: What we know so far

The Blue Bloods season 13 premiere is just under three months away — and yes, that’s absolutely a long wait. Friday, October 7 is when the next chapter of the Reagans’ story is told, and we’re sure that there will be a few more details dropped over the rest of the summer.

So what can we tell you while you wait? There are definitely a few things worth pointing out in advance that we’ve learned over the past several days.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Filming will begin later this month – This is a fairly common practice for Blue Bloods — save for season 11 (which was greatly impacted by the global health crisis), every other season in recent memory has started production in July. It is important for shows to bank as many episodes as they can far in advance. Why wouldn’t they want to do that?

The title is “Keeping the Faith” – This was confirmed recently by executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, who wrote the installment alongside fellow EP Kevin Wade.

Familiar faces will return – O’Connor confirmed that both Jack and Joe Hill are going to be a part of this episode.

What will the story be? – This is where things get a bit hazy, but it is assumed that Erin’s decision to run for District Attorney will course through what you see here, almost because it has to. How can the writers abandon the events of the finale? Baez’s decision to adopt could also be brought up, but it is less of a necessity.

All of the main cast should be there – Unless some surprising story comes out about a significant departure, there is no talk of a series regular leaving before the premiere.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to the Blue Bloods season 13 premiere?

Is there any one thing that you are looking out for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around to stay up-to-date on everything over the summer. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







