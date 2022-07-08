SEAL Team season 6: David Boreanaz, cast celebrate 100 episodes

We’ve known for a while that there is great stuff coming on SEAL Team season 6, and that includes a pretty huge milestone. The 100th episode is on the way!

If you look below, you can see courtesy of the Paramount+ show’s Instagram page a celebration for this huge event, complete of course with a cake — after all, don’t you need a cake in occasions like this? It is incredibly hard to get to this sort of milestone, especially when you think about how many shows get canceled now after a year or two. It’s also well-worth noting that there are a number of shows with smaller episode orders these days, and that includes SEAL Team following its move to the streaming service.

You can see a number of familiar faces in the photo below, led of course by star David Boreanaz. Isn’t it also nice to see Jessica Pare in there? She’s still a greater part of the universe even if she hasn’t been a series regular in a little while. Max Thieriot is not pictured, but we know that he is still going to be a big part of the series moving forward. He’s just balancing this show out with his upcoming CBS series Fire Country, and we tend to think that’s going to be a pretty difficult task for him.

As for when the 100th episode of SEAL Team is going to actually air, that’s where things remain a little bit of a mystery for the time being. We’re trying to be cautiously optimistic and with that in mind, it makes the most sense for it to be on in the fall. Given that season 6 has been filming for several weeks on end at this point, it does feel like this is a timeframe that makes the most sense. It’s when viewers already expect the show, and there are plenty of opportunities to promote it.

What do you think we’re going to get on the 100th episode of SEAL Team?

Share some of your early thoughts and predictions below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other information on what the future will hold. (Photo: CBS.)

