Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: What’s the earliest we could see it?

At some point in the very near future, we’re expecting there to be a flurry of information when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3. That, inevitably, includes a premiere date. It’s one of the most-anticipated shows of the year, and there is definitely a lot that can be done story-wise at this point following the events of the season 2 finale. Can Coach Nate be redeemed? Is Ted going to find happiness in his romantic life? There are two things that for now, we are left to wonder about.

Alas, even if we get premiere-date news soon, we know we’ll be waiting a while to see new episodes actually arrive. In the past, we’ve heard Apple TV+ and the cast of the show indicate that it will be back in the fall.

So what does “fall” really mean? Yes, that sounds like a stupid question, but in the TV world there’s no defined first day of the season. The whole month of December, for example, is often thought of as winter. Because of this we could also see them thinking that September 16 is “fall.” This is, by the way, the earliest that we could imagine Ted Lasso premiering. It feels unrealistic to expect the show back on the air before then, and for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that production is ongoing, plus the notion that most streaming shows like to give at least two months advancing warning before their shows premiere. We actually had more than that entering season 2!

For the record, we still stand by our previous comments that a season 3 start feels the most likely. That gives the production and post-production teams more time, and it would also enable the Jason Sudeikis series to get the entirety of the season (possibly the final one) out there before the end of the year. There’s no requirement that they do this, but it is something that a lot of providers often strive for.

Hopefully, more news in general about the future will be out over the next couple of weeks.

