P-Valley season 2 episode 6 sneak peek: Mercedes confronts Shelle

As you prepare to see P-Valley season 2 episode 6 on Starz this weekend, be sure to also get yourself set for more Mercedes-related content! The character, like so many others, took more of a back seat last week due to the Keyshawn spotlight.

Now, things are a little bit different. In the sneak peek below, you’re going to see the character do her best to fight for Terricka while Shelle is resistant to any of her suggestions. She thinks that Mercedes is trying to embark on some extensive custody battle; the real situation is a little bit more complicated than that. Mercedes just wants to give her daughter the best situation possible, and she recognizes now much Shelle is struggling right now.

In general, this weekend’s episode is going to be a big one for the Mercedes character. In addition to everything that is going on here with Terricka, she’s also going to need to deal with the aftermath of that kiss from back in episode 4. What does it mean to her, and does she want to make sure that nothing ever gets out about it? These are at least some things that could be dancing within her head here.

This episode should prove to be a big one for several episodes across the board here. Remember what Woddy also did at the end of episode 5; that feels like the sort of thing that could have eventually ramifications, no? Regardless of where things head over the remainder of the season, the one thing we’re confident in right now is that P-Valley is firing on all cylinders. It’s easy doing enough to merit a season 3 renewal, so let’s just go ahead and hope that Starz wakes up and delivers some of that news in the reasonably near future here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to P-Valley season 2 episode 6?

Now y'all know Mercedes is always gone fight for her daughter. #PValley pic.twitter.com/HRl6HIU0mq — P-Valley (@PValleySTARZ) July 7, 2022

