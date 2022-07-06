P-Valley season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Will Keyshawn try to leave Derrick?

As we prepare ourselves for P-Valley season 2 episode 6, one thing feels clear: Keyshawn needs to leave Derrick as soon as possible. She knows it, but of course doing this is easier said than done. This is a controlling, violent man who has already hurt her and also her son. Getting away from him is going to be difficult on so many levels.

With this being said, Keyshawn is certainly going to do everything in her power to get away from her. Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what Shannon Thornton had to say about her character’s journey:

…Throughout the season you will see Keyshawn make several attempts to leave Derrick. This instance with her child, her realizing that her son is now being abused by Derrick, really woke her up. That was absolutely the final straw for her. It gives her a sense of urgency. She was carefully planning how to leave and now she’s like, “I have to leave now.”

There are multiple episodes still to come and with that in mind, we will see some of this play out. We 100% think that she is going to have a lot of allies on her side. We know that Woddy would do a lot for her — we saw some of that at the end of episode 5! Beyond that, though, she has others who care about her.

This is going to be a hard storyline to watch the rest of the season, mostly because what Keyshawn is going through is so traumatic — it is also something that a number of viewers may have also tragically experienced. This is a show that has always tried to present the harsh reality of life, even if there are some lighthearted moments sprinkled in here and there.

