P-Valley season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The campaign picks up steam

While this past episode of P-Valley season 2 was focused almost entirely on Keyshawn, episode 6 will be taking a different approach. Starz has confirmed that the title for this installment (airing this weekend) is “Savage,” and within this we will be taking a panoramic look at where a number of different characters are.

Take, for example, what Andre will be up do amidst his campaign for Mayor. Politics are a tricky thing — you make a ton of promises but in the end, there are only so many that could be kept. Also, you have people across all sides that are ready and willing to take you down at every turn. Meanwhile, this episode could also feature Mercedes trying to figure out what she wants to do next after what happened with Farrah back in season 2 episode 4.

Below, you can take a look at the full P-Valley season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

Andre’s mayoral campaign picks up speed as Autumn and Uncle Clifford wage war. Mercedes finds herself further entangled in Memphis. Back in Chucalissa, Lil’ Murda helps Big Teak find his footing in a broken new world.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure the picture will become clearer for at least some characters. However, we don’t think that can be said across the board. We’d be surprised if there is a lot of movement on the Keyshawn story after what we just saw, mostly because we just got so much and we tend to find that P-Valley, like so many other shows out there, likes to take its time delivering on some of its stories. The name of the game here is patience, and we just hope there’s a chance for her to find some peace after all of the horrendous trauma she has already endured.

