The Boys season 4: Could Jensen Ackles return as Soldier Boy?

Based on the end of The Boys season 3, it is easy to assume that Jensen Ackles is done with Soldier Boy. However, is that really going to be the case? The writers did decide to leave the character alive, and that on its own does leave the door ajar for some different ideas moving forward.

Of course, there are some complications — it’d make no sense to bring Soldier Boy back after he was just frozen away again. Also, the Supernatural star is a series regular over on Big Sky, which means he’s going to be busy for a good while.

Nonetheless, Jensen did tell Entertainment Weekly that from his vantage point, the door is always open:

“I know [Eric] Kripke is very smart about how he sends his characters off because he can always bring them back … So I know there are plans [and] talks, but I don’t know exactly know what those are. But I told Krip, ‘Look, man, put me in anytime. You tell me when to come running, I’ll come running.'”

Meanwhile, Kripke himself came close to a guarantee that we’ll see Soldier Boy again, even if it may not necessarily be something that happens in season 4:

“The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window … We’ll all have to wait and see, but I can’t imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance.”

As of right now, we’re expecting some other big character to surface in season 4 alongside everyone who has already been established — we’re also assuming that Victoria Neuman is going to have a larger role to play after ascending to the spot of Vice Presidential candidate in the finale. This show always has a lot going on and, unfortunately, it never has time to really get to every single thing that we want.

