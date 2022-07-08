Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn on final episodes as Kim

The premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is finally just a matter of days away — so yea, we’re absolutely thrilled. It’s hard not to be! There is so much to prepare for across the six remaining episodes, and we’re especially worried about the fate of one Kim Wexler. This is someone we’ve watched and rooted for from the very beginning and of course, it’s inevitable that we will find ourselves hoping for a happy ending to her journey.

Yet, it’s also clear that tragedy may be right around the corner. Remember here that this is someone who, along with Jimmy, set off a chain of events that led to Howard Hamlin’s death. They may not have intended it, but that doesn’t change where we are. She could get arrested; or, the character could be killed. She is not around for Breaking Bad for a reason, regardless of whatever said reason is.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Seehorn makes it abundantly clear how difficult, but also memorable, filming these final episodes was for her:

“The next six episodes, this whole season, was probably the most challenging work I’ve done in my career — but blissfully so … My last day, I left the set and I just thought, I’m going to be thinking about that ending for a very, very long time.”

What’s so fascinating to think about right now in regards to Kim’s journey is just how organic it was. When Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould first started on Better Call Saul, they had no way to know just how beloved Kim would be. They allowed the character to build over time and now, there are people who would love a spin-off all about her! Whether or not we get that, of course, is a completely different story.

