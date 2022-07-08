The Bachelorette spoilers: Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia’s night 1 arrival

As we inch closer to the premiere of Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette on Monday, more and more footage is starting to trickle out! That includes a new preview that we’re happy to share today, and it’s one that puts the focus largely on their arrival to the mansion.

Everything about the start of the season is unique. The last time that there were two women there on night one, it was Britt and Kaitlyn years ago — for that season, though, the men chose on night one for Kaitlyn to be the lead. There is no choice this time. Rachel and Gabby will be there from the start.

The preview below does make it clear that the women are meeting the guys together, and you can even hear some of them as the limo pulls up. These could easily be some of the most awkward introductions ever, since some of the guys may have some elaborate intro cooked up for one of the women and not the other. It’s totally okay if one of them makes it clear from the start that they are present for Rachel and not Gabby, or vice-versa. It’s also okay if they are open to both at the start. As long as they figure that out pretty early on, this feels like a season where everyone has to be reasonably accepting and open to the experience.

Of course, it also seems to be a season focused on friendship. Gabby and Rachel seem to be excited to do this together and we really do hope that it works. We’re also just curious

Where do you think that things are going to go for Gabby and Rachel on not just The Bachelorette premiere, but the season overall?

They're here and they're ready to find love! ❤️ Join Gabby and Rachel on this historic journey Monday at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/DuLT2eZcTz — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 8, 2022

