Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date: How much longer do we have to wait?

For anyone out there who wants to get a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date over at Amazon, you are far from alone. Despite being one of the streaming service’s more-popular shows, the status of this series is also the most mysterious.

Here’s what we can tell you straight from the get-go: Season 3 has been done for a long time. That’s not even remotely a concern at the moment. Instead, it’s more about when Amazon wants to announce something more, and when they feel is the optimal time.

So how long will we have to wait before a promotional campaign really gets really? Well, it could still be a while before the show actually comes back.

Let’s put a lot of this for the time being in marketing terms — we just finished up the third season of The Boys (read our coverage of the finale here), and Amazon has been doing a huge global publicity tour for it. Moving forward, that is going to transfer over to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering in September. We don’t think that Jack Ryan will come back until that season is done. Could they announce a season 3 premiere date before then? Sure, but we think most of the publicity and marketing/interviews will be saved for later on in the year.

Rest assured, there won’t be anywhere near as long a wait between season 3 and season 4. A good bit of the work on season 4 has already been done, so really it’s a matter of figuring out where it will lie on the schedule. We do think that Amazon will probably put a nine or ten month break in between seasons, at least, mostly to keep their content separate and to ensure there is demand long-term. Also, they could use season 4 to set up a proposed spin-off starring Michael Pena.

What are you most hoping for then it comes to a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date?

