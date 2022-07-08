Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Nomination plots; a guys’ alliance (day 3)

Welcome to our afternoon edition of Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers for day 3, where we have more plans to get into as we prepare for the Nomination Ceremony! Remember to bookmark the link here for more updates all summer long, every single day…

If you’ve been out of the loop since the premiere, Daniel has tried his best to be low-key in his role as Head of Household and genuinely, he’s doing a pretty good job. He hasn’t made anyone angry and hasn’t forced any conversations. He’s basically the total opposite of what we had from Frenchie last year. His nomination plan for now is just to put up people he hasn’t formed a large connection with, and it seems to be down to a shortlist of Michael, Terrance, Indy, and Taylor.

For now, Michael and Terrance are the likely nominees with Terrance serving as a pawn. On a personal level it stinks, since we like both of them and they’re far more interesting than some of the other, “safe” people in the house. Yet, we get it: You don’t want to exit your HoH reign week one with the whole house gunning for you, and if you want to make a move against the numbers later, you can assess that situation then. You have to be able to make it to the end to win, and doing a huge move week 1 rarely allows that to happen.

We also don’t blame Daniel, by the way, for winning the week one HoH. He’s one of the older players this season and there was always a chance he could’ve been isolated if he wasn’t in a position of power in the game.

It’s possible that Daniel decides to backdoor Michael … but why? There’s no guarantee you’ll get that chance!

A guys’ alliance forms…

Is it serious? We don’t necessarily think so, but every guy other than Terrance and Michael is in on it. Add this to the fact that there’s a women’s alliance featuring everyone but Taylor and Nicole. We want to see these two alliances fight at some point … just for the sake of fun.

