Trigger Point season 2: Is it renewed at Peacock? Premiere date hopes

Following its season 1 launch today over at Peacock, can you expect a Trigger Point season 2 to happen — and if so, when will it premiere?

The first thing that we should note here is that there is a VERY good reason to be excited about the British drama’s future: Another season has been greenlit overseas! The fact that ITV is bringing the series back does give us hope for the future of Trigger Point stateside, since there is no reason for Peacock to drop it all of a sudden. Why would they?

In a statement per the Radio Times, here is what writer Daniel Brierley had to say about the renewal:

“I’m honored and excited to be given the chance to continue Lana’s story. I feel there’s many more twists and turns in her future. It’s been thrilling to see how the public have responded to our show and I can’t wait to see what they will make of the next instalment!”

Meanwhile, producer Jed Mercurio (also known for hits including Line of Duty and Bodyguard) added the following:

“Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled by the success of Trigger Point. Thanks to all our brilliant cast and crew and especially to the viewers who watched in such large numbers. We’ve received unswerving support from ITV throughout the production and we are delighted to have been commissioned for a second series.”

So when will the second season premiere?

Given that season 1 aired in the UK a little earlier this year, we tend to think that the police drama will come back at some point in 2023. We imagine that it will air a few months earlier on ITV than it will stream on Peacock, but that’s not some extremely shocking thing. After all, we have seen that with so many different British dramas over the years.

In speaking about Mercurio, can we go ahead and say that we desperately want another season of Bodyguard … please?

