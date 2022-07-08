For All Mankind season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘New Eden’

As we look towards For All Mankind season 3 episode 6 arriving on Apple TV+ next week, we’re going beyond just exploration.

For a bit part of the season so far, the focus has been almost entirely on this journey to Mars. The space race of course heated up and all of a sudden, the red planet became the new frontier. Everyone wanted to get there as fast as possible, and of course make a scientific and political claim to a certain part of its land. There are of course so many mysteries to be unlocked here, but there’s no denying that this is about so much more than that. Ego plays a role in all of this and it would be silly to assume otherwise.

The title for episode 6 is “New Eden,” which of course makes sense when you consider the symbolism associated with starting fresh on a world like this. Meanwhile, remember to also look at the full For All Mankind season 3 episode 6 synopsis for a few more details on what to expect:

The astronauts move quickly to build Martian bases.

Where will these missions lead the team? There’s still enough time left this season to give us a handful of other surprises, and the construction of these bases could lead the way to something that at least feels more permanent. Of course, we do also wonder a lot about what’s going to be happening to some of these astronauts in the long-term; we’ve heard so much in real life about the physical side effects that can come from being in space over a significantly long period of time.

