Evil season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Sister Andrea on trial

Evil season 3 episode 5 is coming to Paramount+ in just a couple of days, and there are a couple of things that make it stand out.

Take, first and foremost, the title here of “The Angel of Warning.” This is the first episode this season to not have the word “Demon” mentioned in the title somewhere. It’s a signal of the direction of the story, and also some creative freedom on the part of Robert and Michelle King. Yes, we know that the show is titled Evil … but shouldn’t we get a few things that are a little less so here and there? Isn’t that okay at the end of the day?

This episode is also going to directly continue a plot thread that was set up the past couple of episodes, one where Sister Andrea starts to come under question as to whether or not she’s still capable of doing her job. We absolutely know that she is! Unfortunately, it may be a little bit harder to convince some people in power who don’t see the value of some of her “abilities.”

Below, you can check out the full Evil season 3 episode 5 with a handful of details for what lies ahead:

Sister Andrea’s career and sanity are on trial as she battles Leland. Meanwhile the team investigates an alleged angel sighting.

Will the Andrea storyline be wrapped up in this episode? We know that Andrea Martin is a series regular, so the character herself won’t be going away in the near future. With that being said, though, it would be nice if Andrea the character starts to find a greater sense of peace at some point in the reasonably near future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 3 episode 5?

What sort of huge events are you expecting to see unfold here? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more news we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Paramount+.)

