Magnum PI season 5: When to expect first teaser, trailer from NBC

It’s been a little over a week now since Magnum PI season 5 was officially ordered at NBC — isn’t that a fantastic cause for celebration? We’re still thrilled to know that there are twenty episodes coming spread across two seasons, and we’d love to have a situation coming where we get some previews for what is next in the relatively near future.

With that being said, it’s probably a bad idea here to have unrealistic expectations. Given that season 5 won’t start filming until September, we are going to be waiting a good while before any teasers at all start to surface. Beyond just that, episodes have to be filmed!

Our feeling is that NBC probably won’t release any footage until they settle on a premiere date, mostly because network TV does not typically embark on lengthier promotional campaigns than that. They could start with a short, ten-to-thirty-second teaser before eventually offering up a slightly longer trailer … or at least that’s what we hope.

The truth is, marketing for network TV shows in general can be a little bit unpredictable, and for a number of different reasons. NBC doesn’t always release long trailers for some of their shows; heck, they barely made any promos at all for The Blacklist other than the same one every single week. We do think they’ll give us at least some good stuff from season 5 in advance since they went through so much trouble to acquire Magnum PI in the first place.

What will a promo show off?

We think primarily a lot of action, but maybe a couple Magnum / Higgins moments mixed in there. Remember that most previews will probably be marketed to either casual fans or people who haven’t watched the show before. NBC recognizes most likely that the diehard supporters of the show are going to check it out regardless.

