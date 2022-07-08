The Boys season 4 premiere date: Why you’ll be waiting a long time

The season 3 finale of The Boys is finally out there, and of course this leads to frequent speculation all about season 4. Why wouldn’t it? Just remember that we’re all super-impatient and eager for answers. That’s the way of things with this show much of the time.

The reality here, though, is that Amazon isn’t going to be quick to rush and give us a date. Why? They just don’t have to! They have a spin-off coming, and we wouldn’t be super-shocked if they did something similar to what we got last year with the Cameron Coleman webseries, which was a really smart way to bridge the gap between seasons.

New The Boys video! If you haven’t seen our video yet all about the epic season 3 finale, go ahead and check it out below. After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates all about the show.

Given that filming begins for season 4 a little bit later this summer, it goes without saying that the #1 priority for a little while is going to be making sure things go off without a hitch there. They won’t want to even CONSIDER saying much about a premiere date until they get to the other side of production, especially since there could also be delays.

Beyond just this, we don’t think that they will announce much of anything until they are deep within the midst of post-production either, mostly because this show requires more work in that department than almost any other out there. It’s one of the big reasons why there are such big hiatuses here.

At most, maybe we’ll learn the season 4 premiere date three or four months before it actually arrives — and personally, we think we’d be lucky if we get new episodes at the end of next year. There’s a very good chance we’re stuck waiting until early 2024.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

When do you think that we could realistically get The Boys season 4 on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







