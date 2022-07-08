The Blacklist season 10: Will Liz’s death haunt Reddington at all?

The Blacklist season 10 is going to be airing in early 2023 and based on what we’ve heard so far, the death of Liz Keen is a thing of the past and not something the writers will be focusing on that much.

However, we do still find ourselves asking something simple: Is that really going to be the case? It is hard to imagine in some ways James Spader’s character ever being 100% past what happened to her, even if he would like to me. Sure, they know Marvin Gerard was responsible for her death and he’s gone, but is that really enough?

Given the events of the season 9 finale, we do think that the writers are going to be at least partially eager to make the Liz story into a thing of the past. That means that the references could be slightly more sporadic than what we’ve seen as of late.

Liz will never be gone from the show; honestly, it’d be weird if she was and nobody ever talks about her anymore. Our feeling instead is that she’ll be talked about occasionally when it’s referenced (maybe once every few episodes), but there’s also going to be a matter at hand that doesn’t involve her. It’s possible that Reddington will be SO focused on these people from the past coming back to try and kill him that honestly, he can’t spend much time reflecting.

Also, it’s possible The Blacklist casts a few people who don’t know Liz at all — because of this, it almost forces the show to move forward.

